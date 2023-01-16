SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler said I-83 northbound has reopened after it was shut down due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

All lanes of I-83 northbound were closed Monday morning after a Dauphin County crash involving a tractor-trailer. The highway was closed between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: I-283 South to I-76 Turnpike – Airport/Lancaster, according to 511PA.

State Police were on the scene as of 5:24 a.m. on Jan. 16, with Swatara Police assisting. An investigation is ongoing.

The road reopened around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to Schreffler.

Schreffler said that the shoulder of the roadway was stabilized and barrels were in place. The guide rail will be replaced at another time, Schreffler noted.