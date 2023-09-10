LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Police say they arrested a man who allegedly caused major water damage to a home this summer.

According to police, on July 31, officers received a report from a resident who returned home and discovered that someone entered the residence while they were away.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say someone clogged a sink in the upstairs bathroom and turned the water on, which caused water to overflow and leak through the floor. In addition, police say an outdoor garden hose was placed in the home through a window on the ground level with the water on.

Police say that both acts caused extensive damage to the home and damage estimates exceed $7,000.

As a result of the investigation, police said that they had obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Dylan Louie Getz of Lancaster County. Getz was located by police on Sept. 5 and was taken into custody on the arrest warrant.

Getz was released on unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled.