Courtesy of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested an alleged drug dealer on Thursday who was allegedly in possession of a handgun and a large amount of drugs.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Luis Rivera was arrested after a search warrant was executed by the Drug Task Force following a February investigation.

The district attorney’s office says the Lancaster County Drug Task Force seized the following:

177.5 grams of powder cocaine

25 grams of crack cocaine

370.1 grams of marijuana

$281 in U.S. currency

One Glock model 29 10mm handgun with a loaded magazine

Various narcotics paraphernalia

Officials also said that Rivera allegedly sold drugs to members of the task force that made controlled confidential or undercover purchases between Feb. and April 2023.

Rivera was arrested and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on a $100,000 cash bail.