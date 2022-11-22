EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer.

On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru at the Dunkin’ restaurant located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg. The employee, Alex Elias Hernandez, was working the drive-thru and took Hinson’s order.

Hinson ordered a breakfast sandwich, but Hernandez told Hinson that they didn’t make breakfast sandwiches. Hinson then tried to order something else, but Hernandez allegedly laughed at her and told her to go away, police say.

According to police, Hinson was upset with the interaction and went inside to speak to the manager. Hernandez confronted Hinson himself, and Hinson had her phone out recording the employee, police report.

Hernandez became hostile and aggressive and began to call Hinson ugly, telling her to leave the restaurant, according to police. Hernandez pulled out his phone and started recording Hinson, police say.

According to police, after pulling his phone out, Hernandez allegedly struck Hinson in the face with his phone. Hinson then allegedly struck Hernandez several times in the face with a closed fist and then proceeded to hit him with her shoe.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department filed charges of harassment against Hernandez and a citation against Hinson for harassment for striking Hernandez.