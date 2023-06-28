HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The FDA granted priority review for the treatment medication Leqembi earlier this month, if approved, it will be historic.

However, that is only if your doctor is able to prescribe it.

“This will be the first Alzheimer’s disease treatment that changes the course of all pharmacies receiving potentially full traditional approval,” said Clay Jacobs, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA.

The Federal Drug Administration already accelerated approval for the treatment earlier this month, but only for Veterans Affairs Alzheimer and Dementia patients based on benefits shown in research trials.

“We do expect approval, which then becomes a bigger conversation about how we ensure access for families and individuals,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says like some treatments, it takes time for patients to have access to them but in this case, patients that need it don’t have the time to wait.

“The larger piece is that Centers for Medicare Services (CMS), have not granted approval for coverage,” said Jacobs.

He says this means when and if the FDA grants full approval, CMS will require patients to be entered into a registry by their local physician in order to be covered for treatment.

“What that means in the Midstate is that each individual practice or physician would have to opt into a registry, share patient information, and do some other things,” Jacobs said.

He is anticipating that full approval but said if you or a loved one suffer from the disease to start speaking with your doctor now, so no time is wasted.