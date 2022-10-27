HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 9 a.m. when police said the children were located safe.

Police were searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who has last been seen in a vehicle near the intersection of 20th and Holly streets in Harrisburg City, around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27.

The vehicle was being driven by 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley, according to state police. Harrisburg Police alleged that Smiley, who was driving a black Nissan Maxima, forcibly took the children of the woman who had contacted police. Police said Smiley is the father of one of the boys.

According to police documents, the woman alleged Smiley broke into her apartment, tried to suffocate his child, then forced her and the two boys into her Nissan Maxima and told them “they were gonna die tonight.”

The woman contacted police with the help of a witness after jumping out of the vehicle, according to court documents.

“A very active investigation” occurred for several hours Thursday morning as police searched for the children, Smiley, and the car, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Around 8:15 a.m., a Harrisburg City police officer spotted the vehicle, according to the bureau.

The vehicle was found parked in the 200 block of S. 19th Street occupied by the two boys, who were unharmed, Harrisburg Police said. Smiley was not there, police said.

In an update about half an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, state police said the children had been located safe. Harrisburg Police said they were transported to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said Smiley is wanted on charges of criminal attempted homicide, burglary, kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault. He is also a wanted absconder from Pennsylvania State Parole, according to police.

Anyone who encounters Smiley should contact 911, police said, and anyone with information should contact Detective Edwin Powell of the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3182. Police emphasize that Smiley may be dangerous and should not be approached.

A warrant was previously issued for Smiley’s arrest following an earlier incident involving him and the boys’ mother, according to Harrisburg officials. Court documents say that on Oct. 9, Smiley allegedly hit the woman in the face during that argument, according to the documents.

The next day, Oct. 10, Smiley allegedly threatened to shoot the woman while she was dropping her child off at daycare and smashed her car windshield, according to police documents. Harrisburg officials believe the child was likely one of the same boys involved in the kidnapping on Thursday, Oct. 27.