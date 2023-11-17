DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A crash that involved an ambulance sent multiple people to the hospital in Dauphin County Friday evening.

The Life Lion ambulance that was already transporting someone to the hospital and a car crashed head-on along Peters Mountain Road at the entrance of the Appalachian Trail in Halifax around 7:30 p.m.

Scene of ambulance crash in Dauphin County

According to Pennsylvania State Police, four people in total, the driver of the car along with two staff members and the patient in the ambulance were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, although the extent of them is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, but Troopers say that weather is not believed to have been a factor.