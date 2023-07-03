(WHTM) — The American Red Cross and Penn State are partnering for their annual “Bleed Blue” campaign, an effort to collect blood donations for patients in need.

The campaign’s goal is to collect more than 5,800 units of blood.

“Donating blood is truly a selfless act, and we need your help to ensure patients in need have access to lifesaving blood,” CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania Jorge Martinez said. “When lives are saved, everybody wins.”

The campaign, which began on July 1, includes more than 170 blood drives across the state.

Every time a person donates between July 1 and Nov. 10, 2023, they will be entered for a chance to win a Penn State Football experience package or a Penn State Hockey VIP package (between July 1 and Jan. 31, 2024).

Penn State Football package winners will receive two tickets a Penn State Football home game, two pre-game hospitality village passes, one parking pass, a sideline visit during the game for two, Beaver Stadium video board recognition and a PA announcement recognition.

Penn State Hockey VIP package winners will receive two tickets to a Penn State Hockey home game in February 2024, a parking pass, and an in-game PA announcement recognition.

To schedule an appointment and join the ‘Bleed Blue’ blood drive visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: PSU.