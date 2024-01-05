HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Amtrak has announced train cancelation for routes between Harrisburg and Philadelphia due to winter weather.

According to Amtrak, trains 670, 672, and 674 between Harrisburg to Philadelphia are canceled on January 6. Trains 667, 669, and 671 between Philadelphia to Harrisburg are also canceled on Saturday.

Additional lines between Washington and Roanoke, as well as between New York and Boston, were canceled for Saturday.

The six trains will operate between Philadelphia and New York on Saturday.

On Sunday, January 7 train 195 between Boston and Philadelphia is canceled but will operate between Philadelphia and Richmond. Acela Train 2271 between Boston and New York will also be canceled on Sunday but will operate between New York and Washington.

Acela Train 2290 is canceled in its entirety on January 7.

Amtrak says they will continue to provide riders with the most up-to-date information and take precautions to minimize service disruption.

Riders are encouraged to follow updates on Amtrak’s website and app.