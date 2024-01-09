(WHTM) – Amtrak has terminated two Keystone Trains due to impending weather in the northeast.

As of 12:30 p.m., Amtrak has terminated Keystone Trains 618, 622, 653, and 657. The Keystone Service Train operates between Harrisburg and New York City by way of Philadelphia daily.

Amtrak says they are closely monitoring severe weather conditions in the northeast and canceled several other trains in the region.

“We are committed to providing you with up-to-date information and are actively planning to minimize any potential service disruptions,” said Amtrak.

Riders are asked to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL for assistance.