PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) –A portion of Amtrak’s Keystone Service, which connects Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and New York City has been temporally suspended, according to Amtrak.

The train service states that due to downed overhead wires, all Keystone Service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg has temporarily suspended due to downed overhead wires west of Philly.

Amtrak says they will provide more information when it becomes available. For further assistance between Harrisburg (HAR) and Philadelphia (PHL). You are advised to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Amtrak has tweeted stating as of 9:48 a.m. due to downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia (PHL), Keystone Trains 663/665/660/664/666/670 will now terminate in Philadelphia (PHL).

The Keystone Service provides frequent daily service between New York City and Harrisburg by way of Philadelphia.