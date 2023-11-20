HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans are gearing up to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Many in the Midstate will take the train, but if you are thinking about riding there’s something you need to know.

Amtrak is encouraging its passengers to book their tickets now if they haven’t already. The holiday travel period for Amtrak runs from Monday until the Sunday after Thanksgiving with the busiest day on Wednesday.

Reservations will be required for all trains on the Keystone Line, which runs from Harrisburg to Philly and then on to New York. They will also be required for the Pennsylvanian, which also serves Pittsburgh. You will need those reservations all this week, through next Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That means you can not just get a train and then buy your fare, but, you can get a ticket for a specific train, in person here at the station.

Amtrak has said they are adding extra cars to already existing trains between now and next Monday. But it’s urging travelers not to press their luck.

“We encourage people who haven’t booked their ticket yet to go ahead and do that if you are planning on taking Amtrak. You want to go ahead and book as soon as possible, to make sure that you have a space,” Beth Toll of Amtrak said.

The company also said when you book a ticket online, you can see how many seats are available on each train.

Amtrak is expecting 750,000 passengers nationwide this week. In 2022, Harrisburg saw more than 12,000 of them during this Thanksgiving period.