HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County.

Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.

Paws Animal Hospital is now located at 1263 Hoff Rd. in York. According to Ortner, this facility was previously utilized as a dog kennel. After purchasing this new space approximately one year ago, it took about 4-6 months of internal renovations in order to transform the new space into the animal hospital that it is today.

According to their website, Paws Animal Hospital offers an abundance of animal care services, such as:

Wellness Exams

Vaccinations

Emergencies

Bloodwork

Radiographs

Surgery

Reproductive Services

In addition to these common veterinary services, Paws Animal Hospital also offers a unique service that they refer to as ‘Paws in Balance’. According to their website, ‘Paws in Balance’ is the practice of animal acupuncture, which can have many positive physiological effects for animals, such as pain relief, promoting tissue healing, anti-inflammatory effects, and much more.

Paws Animal Hospital held its official grand opening of the new location back on Oct. 23, 2022. According to Ortner, Paws Animal Hospital serves thousands of animals every year.

Paws Animal Hospital’s hours of operation are:

Monday & Tuesday // 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday // 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.pawsofhanover.com