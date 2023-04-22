(WHTM) – The 18th annual Autism Walk was held on City Island this morning.

It’s also known as Logan’s Run which is in memory of a young boy with autism from South Williamsport.

The day featured a 5K run and a family fun walk.

The goal is to raise awareness and funds to help families in central Pennsylvania navigate the diagnosis of autism.

Tom Flynn, Race Director and board member for Autism Society of Greater Harrisburg said, “We see a lot of new families who are coming — every year we find a family that’s learning about their son or daughter getting the autism diagnosis for the first time. They’re lost, they don’t know what to do, it’s very isolating so having this event gives people the chance to find that they’re not alone.”

The day also included prizes for runners, refreshments, and games for kids.