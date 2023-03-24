HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Exchange Club of Hanover is hosting the 69th annual Builder’s Home and Garden Show at the North Hanover Mall today, Friday, March 24, until 7 p.m. and tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“This is how we fund those projects and so we feel it’s helping us raise money that we can put back into the community here,” said George Hubbard.

Over 50 vendors including landscaping, AC, plumbing, garage doors, solar energy, and more will be in attendance.

Proceeds from the show will fund community service projects, the club’s scholarship program, and support efforts to prevent child abuse.

For more information go to The Exchange Club of Hanover website. Admission is free.