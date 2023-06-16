LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster has announced that its annual Celebrate Lancaster event has been canceled.

According to a city spokesperson, the event has been canceled due to the forecasted lightning throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The spokesperson also said that they are actively working on rescheduling the event and will be updating everyone as soon as possible with the new date.

Celebrate Lancaster features food trucks, live performances, and a dance party and celebrates the vibrant residents of the city. More information about the event can be found here.