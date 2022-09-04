HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th annual Hannover chili cook-off wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

It was hosted by the exchange club of Hanover. This year’s event featured live music, magic shows, chili tasting, and much more.

“This is a one-of-a-kind experience, just amazing. Because you not only get the taste of chili, but you get the local vendors, the local bands, and everything right here in Hanover is all Hanover, so, it’s all local,” Chairman for the cook-off Wade Rigsby said

Rigsby also said thousands attended this year’s cooking, which also included a chili competition.