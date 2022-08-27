SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday.

It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and food vendors and a corn-eating contest for cash prizes.

“The secret is if you build it, they will come. It’s been a staple in Shippensburg for 40 years and we just kept bringing great crafters back and people just keep coming,” Entertainment Chair for the Shippensburg Corn Festival Carmen Zimbicki said.

This was a fundraiser for three fire companies, the library, and several other organizations.