(WHTM) – Nearly 1,000 Special Olympic athletes competed today in the 18th annual fall classic.

There were a variety of sporting events at Hershey High School from powerlifting to flag football to soccer and more.

For many participants, it’s a great way to be a part of the community.

Derek Rentschler said, “Just meeting new friends, hanging out, and being part of the team.”

The goal of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to them.