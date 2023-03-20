WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore Bureau of Fire will host a fish fry at the Wormleysburg Fire Station on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the West Shore Bureau of Fire, the event will be “hybrid,” with both indoor seating and a drive-thru.

The menu for the fish fry will include Cajun, baked, or fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, dessert, and drinks.

Admission is free for children under six, $7 for children between the ages of six and ten, and $15 for adults.

Proceeds benefit the West Shore Bureau of Firefighters Association which supports the recruitment and retention of firefighters for the department.

For more information visit the West Shore Bureau of Fire website or call 717-737-2924.