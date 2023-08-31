(WHTM) – The Hershey Italian Lodge is holding the annual Cops for Keep Our Pipers Silent (KOPS) tournament on Friday, September 15 at Manada Golf Course in Grantville.

All the proceeds for the event go to Children of Fallen Police Officers.

Registrations include:

Green Fees

Cart Rental

Beer on the Course

Dogs on the Turn

Reception after the Event

To register as a single golfer it costs $85 and for a foursome, it costs $340.

Those interested can register online at the Cops for KOPS website and registrations are open till September 8.

Prizes will also be awarded at the event for

Mulligans

Closest to the Pin

Longest Drive

Putt Competition

There will also be door prizes available.

The event occurs on Friday, September 15 with check-ins beginning at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start beginning at noon.