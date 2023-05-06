(WHTM) – Today was the Kentucky Derby and Greystone Brew House in Dillsburg held its annual “Derby Day Battle of the Roses.”

Along with food, drinks, games, and the race guests competed in contests such as best hats and best derby couple.

The event raises money for Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.

Jordan Ames of Veterans Outreach of PA said, “Right now, this is our largest fundraiser of the year, the effort that is put into this is incredible. We’re looking to raise a lot of money and we’re going to be closing our capital campaign this summer and this event is a large portion in doing that.”

Tom Zimmerman, Co-Founder and Chairman of Veterans Outreach of Pa said, “I can’t say enough for the community and Central PA how they back our mission to help our veterans and get them off the street.”