MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday marked the 34th annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day truck convoy.

The day featured hundreds of drivers, Make-A-Wish kids and their families.

The money, which is raised by nearly 300 drivers from across the country, will go directly to the non-profit and ultimately grant 75-percent of wishes in the Susquehanna Valley. Drivers raised at least $100 to participate.

The convoy started at the Manheim Auto Auction and went down Mount Joy Road all the way to the Giant Shopping Center on East Main Street.