MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The fifth annual ODC Food Truck Fest hosted by the Occupational Development Center will be on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stauffer Park on Lititz Pike.

The event benefits both the Occupational Development Center and the Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department.

“This is our fifth year doing this event, and each year it gets even better, “says Executive

Director Gregg Richards. “We weren’t sure how popular it would be when we first began in

2018, but we now attract more than 4,000 people. Each year it seems as though the anticipation

grows and more people show up. We actually have a waiting list of Food Trucks that want to

participate.”

There will be 16 food trucks with a variety of cuisines, as well as family activities including Touch-a-Truck, where kids will have the opportunity to take photos on and tour construction vehicles from the Township Parks Department, a Manheim Township Fire Truck, and a police cruiser.

The Lancaster County Bookmobile and entertainment from Occasions Disc Jockey will also be on hand.

To raise money for the ODC and Township Rec Department there will be a 50/50 and a raffle of local items and experiences.

For more information, contact Ken Mueller at (717) 397-4269 ext. 16 or email Kenm@odcenter.org.