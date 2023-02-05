HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear for outdoor activities, competitions, and over 200 seminars and demonstrations from leading outdoor experts.

“There are some great deals on clothes and gear. If you’re looking to camp. If you’re looking to hunt, if you’re looking to fish, if you’re looking to just go outside. There’s a little bit of everything and if there’s a certain special something that you need to make your outdoor experience final, you’re going to find it here,” National Rifle Association spokesman Lars Dalseide said.

The show continues until Sunday, Feb. 12.