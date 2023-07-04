HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On this Fourth of July some famous words were heard in Harrisburg.

The Historical Society of Dauphin County held its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence. It’s a re-enactment of a real reading by John Harris Junior to the people of Harrisburg in 1776.

“We’ve all heard the preamble, the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, that kind of thing, we all know the beginning, but all of those grievances, that long list. I think it’s important for us to hear that there were some legitimate reasons these colonists thought, we can’t be part of Great Britain anymore,” said David Biser, official interpreter of John Harris Jr.

The historical society also offered discounted tours of the John Harris mansion to learn about Harrisburg’s connection to the American Revolution.