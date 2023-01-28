LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Linglestown Fire Company in Lower Paxton Township hosted its annual winter soup sale on Saturday.

Ham and bean as well as chicken corn soup were offered in half and full-gallon sizes to help raise money for their operating costs including their new building.

“The new building was about $600,000. It will be used to house equipment that we have sitting outside. And, if we need to move a piece out of here there’s room up there to store it. We also have a 1941 antique fire truck that we’re going to put up there as a showplace,” member Dale Steiner said.

Steiner said he stated with the fire company back in 1965 when they only would sell two kettles of soup. To compare, they sold 30 kettles of soup on Saturday.