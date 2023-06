HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 36th sports memorabilia auction to benefit United Cerebral Palsy was held on Saturday, June 17.

There were autographed items from superstars including Bryce Harper, Joe Namath, Larry Bird, and many more.

The event raised over $45,000. More than $2.5 million was raised over the course of the 36 events.

abc27’s Dennis Owens was the auctioneer for the event.