SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Every year on September 11 at 5 Bridges Health and Fitness, gym goers will dedicate themselves to a step machine.

The goal is to complete 2,200 steps or 110 flights, equivalent to how many were once inside the Twin Towers. Gyms across the country participate in the annual observance exercise.

Firefighters in full gear, Police and Emergency Service Staff climb alongside people of different ages, abilities and backgrounds.

At exactly 8:46 a.m. every September 11, the moment when the first hijacked plane struck the Twin Towers in 2001, most will begin the challenge. Here in the Midstate, two Dauphin County Crisis Response officers took the challenge earlier in full gear.

“This is just my opportunity to come out and show a little respect,” said Dauphin County Crisis Response Officer Ken Platt. “It signifies the sacrifice our country made, our servicemen, as well as what law enforcement has sacrificed to keep our communities safe.”

His team member, Alex Wagner also completed the challenge in full gear. “It’s moving to be a part of the brotherhood, part of the legacy that has pushed this since the day, happy to be here doing it. It’s our small little part in the wheels of justice,” said Wagner.

Army National Guard member David Kotz spent his 31st Birthday taking on the challenge. “It’s something I think is a special event and it’s something I need to make sure I use properly to pay my respects,” said Kotz.

You can complete the stair climb at any gym near you as a way to observe, honor, and remember what took place 22 years ago on September 11 in New York City.