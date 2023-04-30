LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Decorated trash cans will be placed in Lower Paxton Township thanks to some paint and creativity.

Kids and adults teamed up with the American Legion Post 2-72 members to decorate eight new trash cans.

Every year Lower Paxton Township purchases 20 new trash cans to be decorated as a part of the annual Trash Can to Treasure event.

First Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 2-72, Adrienne O’Brien said, “It’s just a fun project and everybody can get together and have some fun painting cans and then they go out in the parks so it helps beautify the parks as well so it’s kind of a win-win for both of us.”

The trash cans will be sent to Heroes Grove Park, Koons Park, and George Park.