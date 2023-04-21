CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Earth Day is April 22 and our hometown heroes are ready to start digging.

The Cumberland County Conservation District in Carlisle held its 45th annual tree seedling sale.

The group had 12,000 seedlings, along with other plants, grass, and wildflowers- all to protect the environment.

“Our big thing is preventing erosion, getting clean water clean, keeping it clean. If you plant trees along stream banks that will keep erosion down,” Rachel Stine with the Cumberland County Conservation District said.

At least 450 people turned out to buy seedlings from the group