HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United States, will be hosted in the parking lots at Hersheypark and the Giant Center.

“We have 9,000 plus flea market spaces, we have about 1,000 cars for sale, we have about 1,000 cars in our car show on Friday this year. Not Saturday, that’s pretty important, they’ll be a major auction here in town at the Hershey Lodge so anything and everything to do with antique cars is going on in Hershey,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the AACA.

Multiple roads will close to accommodate the meet.

Boathouse Road, between Sandbeach Road and Route 39, will be closed until Saturday, Oct. 8. North Hockersville Road, between Hersheypark Drive and Old West Chocolate Avenue, will close through Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7.