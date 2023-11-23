MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– One person was killed after an apartment fire in Mifflin County Thanksgiving morning.

According to officials from Granville Fire Company, crews were called to battle a third-alarm fire at the Kish apartments, located at 196 South Main St just after 5 a.m.

Photo from Kish Apartment fire in Mifflin County, via Granville Company Facebook

Officials confirmed that four people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital, but one of them later died. Officials say that the person who died was a resident, however, their identity was not released.

Details on how the fire started are unknown, and officials say a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.