DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The South Carolina man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette.

Crews were serving a life sentence for killing Geoffrey Hood and Molly Larue in 1990. Crews was originally given the death penalty, but later won an appeal and was given consecutive life sentences.

LaRue, 25, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Hood, 26, of Signal Mountain, Tenn., were hiking along the 2,160-mile trail, which runs from Maine to Georgia. They were found dead in their sleeping bags.

Hood was shot three times in the head, back and abdomen with a .22-caliber pistol. LaRue was tied up and raped, according to police. She was stabbed eight times in the neck, throat and back. Crews was not charged with rape.

Crews was arrested on Sept. 21, 1990, in Harpers Ferry. Authorities said he was wearing one of the hiker’s boots and carrying one of their backpacks. After eight days of testimony, the Perry County jury deliverated less than an hour.

He told police that his name was David ″Casey″ Horn and signed that name to his extradition papers. But FBI officials in Florida identified him as Crews, who also is sought in the 1986 slashing death of Clemmie Jewel Arnold of Bartow, Fla.

