YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Three new shows have been announced for the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Comedian and actor John Cleese will talk about how he made a name for himself in comedy during his “An Evening with the Late John Cleese,” show on Oct. 28. Also taking the stage later in the year will be artists Vince Herman and Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

Known as one of the co-founders of Monty Python films, Cleese is also known for his comedic roles in “Fawlty Towers,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” and even the James Bond as well as Harry Potter movies.

On Nov. 19 Herman, who is one of the co-founders of the progressive bluegrass band Leftover Salmon, will perform with an opening act by the Reading-based band Airshow. Then on Dec. 14 Cherry Poppin’ Daddies with their mid-20th century-inspired music, will perform live that will also feature some holiday music as well.

“We are excited to continue to bring such a caliber of amazing talent to our stages and our audiences,” President & CEO of the Appell Center for the Performing ArtsTodd Fogdall said. “And we are not stopping yet… there is so much more to come! The best way to get the best available seats for these and all events yet to be announced is by becoming a member.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for presale members, while the general public will have the chance to grab them on Friday. They can be bought online at the Appell Center’s website, by calling 717-846-1111, or at the center’s box office, located at 50 N. George Street in York.