YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Appell Center for the Performing Arts announced it will invest $4 million to renovate two of its historic theatres.

According to the Appell Center, renovations will be taking place over the summer of 2023. Funds for the renovation project were received through the center’s Centennial Capital Campaign, which ended in 2022, and from a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The $4 million in funds will be utilized to update the 1,262-seat Strand Theatre and the 450-seat Capitol Theatre.

According to the Appell Center, the summer renovation of the two historic theatres will include:

Replacement of the HVAC system throughout the facility including roof-top units, interior air management devices, and system controls.

Renovation of the Strand Theatre concessions areas including all-new service equipment and beer taps, as well as improved design and accessibility.

Replacement of aging exterior doors and installation of accessibility hardware.

As a result of the renovations, the Appell Center will be closing the Strand Theatre from late June through September and the Capital Theatre will close in late July through August. Additionally, the Box Office will be closed to walk-up business starting June 26 through mid-July.

It should be noted that the Appell Center’s staff will still be reachable by phone Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the website will remain open 24/7 for online ticket purchases and membership purchases.

According to the Appell Center, although renovations will “slightly pause” their live programming, they will be offering a free family film series on Wednesday mornings starting on June 28 and a classic film series on Thursday afternoons starting on June 29 (hosted by Rich Santel).

Both of these film series will be held in the Capitol Theatre.

The general contractors for the project renovations are Wagman Construction and Heidler Roofing. According to the Appell Center, additional renovations are slated for completion in 2024 and 2025.

“Central to the mission of the Appell Center is to maintain our Strand and Capitol Theatres and provide the best possible experience for our performers and guests,” President & CEO Todd Fogdall said. “These renovations will address critical needs that underlie everything that happens within our walls.”

For more information on different events at the Appell Center, you can click here.

