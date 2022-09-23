NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun, annual event is being held this weekend in New Cumberland Borough.

The New Cumberland Apple Festival is being held on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Cumberland Borough Park at Front and Reno Streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The annual event will have over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors for a fun-filled, family event. There will also be music, pony rides, raffles, and more.

Donations from the event benefit New Cumberland Groups, which in the past have included the fire department, police department, boy scouts, and various sports teams.