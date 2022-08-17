HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.

Stuffed with Steve Ford will be available on the Pennsylvania TV channel on Apple TV, which can be downloaded to an Apple TV device for free.

In the four episodes premiering Friday, August 18, Ford joins friends and culinary experts to visit the following eight small businesses:

Baked: A Bread Trail

Talking Breads (Mechanicsburg)

Broad Street Market (Harrisburg)

Urban Village Brewing (Philadelphia)

Isgro’s Bakery (Philadelphia)

Picked: An Apple Trail

Hollabaugh Brothers (Biglerville)

Ploughman Taproom (Gettysburg)

Thirsty Farmer (Biglerville)

Round Barn & Market (Biglerville)

“I’m proudly from Pennsylvania and honored to host Stuffed,” said Steve Ford. “I’m always up for an adventure and we traveled all over the Keystone State to meet local farmers, bakers, and craft brewers. You’ll get to watch as I try my hand at breadmaking and cannoli-stuffing and sample Pennsylvania culinary specialties along the way. It’s a great show and I’m proud that it highlights the amazing food, rich traditions, and incredible people of PA.”

The first four episodes, which are each approximately 11 minutes, take Ford on a journey across Pennsylvania along Baked: A Bread Trail and Picked: An Apple Trail, which are two of the four culinary trails launched by the PA Tourism Office in 2021.

To celebrate the launch of the first four episodes, Ford and the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a premiere event at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg beginning at approximately 8:00 PM on August 19. The event, which is part of the market’s August 3rd in the Burg activities, will feature a free outdoor showing of all four episodes and Ford will be in attendance.

The market will be open until 9:15 PM to allow attendees to visit the vendors featured in the market’s segment. The showing is supported by Midtown Cinema, which will host the showing indoors at 9:00 PM in the case of inclement weather.

In the coming weeks, Ford will hit the road again, this time to stuff himself with goodies on Chopped: A Charcuterie Trail and Pickled: A Fermented Trail. Those episodes are expected to be released next year.

“Part of who we are as Pennsylvanians is our unique culinary palate, and we worked with a food historian at Chatham University to really bring to life our rich food history through the trail stops we selected,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “Stuffed with Steve Ford is not just fun to watch – Steve’s enthusiasm for Pennsylvania food is infectious and will leave viewers with a hunger to explore our food culture for themselves.”