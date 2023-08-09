DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – When residents showed up to the Middle Paxton Township meeting Wednesday night, they were ready to push back against a proposed inpatient drug and alcohol treatment facility.

But when residents arrived at the Middle Paxton Township building for the meeting they saw a note on the door.

It said, “Please note that the Township received a letter from the applicant in the BlueCrest Real Estate Holdings, LLC ZHB application, Case No. 2023-03, on August 9, 2023, formally withdrawing the pending application.”

The zoning board officially accepted the withdraw during their meeting.

“I think we were all a little surprised, it’s not what we expected,” resident Karen Lutz said.

“It shows the power of citizen action, the power of residents and the power of people taking care of their community,” resident Gene Stilp said.

Owners of Bluecrest Recovery Center in Woodland Park, New Jersey wanted to build an 80-bedroom treatment facility at the Former Felicita Resort in Middle Paxton Township.

People were concerned about the increase in traffic, strains on infrastructure including private water and sewage and the potential for zoning changes.

“We highly support a siting of a facility at the right location, so people can receive treatment, this was the wrong location,” said Stilp.

Stilp also says they were going to suggest an alternative option to BlueCrest Real Estate Holdings, including Hill Farm Estate, a former assisted living facility in Annville, Lebanon County.

But didn’t get the chance, due to them withdrawing their application.