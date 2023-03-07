(WHTM) — Applications for the Fall 2023 Hope for the Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver scholarship program are now open.

In order to qualify, you must be a post-9/11 military spouse or caregiver. The program also recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their support off the battlefield in the form of education or aid.

If you are interested in more information regarding the application, you can click here.

Scholarships vary from $1,800 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.

Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree.

– awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree. New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training.

– awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training. Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.

– awarded to spouses of the fallen. Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a master’s or doctorate of social work, psychology counseling, or mental health counseling-related field.

– awarded to those pursuing a master’s or doctorate of social work, psychology counseling, or mental health counseling-related field. Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

“There is such a need ya know when something major happens to your spouse you have to either put your career dreams on hold, you have to readjust your sails to provide for your family as well as meet your caregiving needs,” said scholarship program lead Kristy Warren.

The non-profit has granted 200 military spouse and caregiver scholarships, totaling over $500,000 since the program began.