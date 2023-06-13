(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of many different kinds of animals. From bears to foxes to skunks, many animal species call the Commonwealth home. This includes many varieties of reptiles and more specifically, snakes.

There are at least 21 species of snakes throughout the snake. Three of them are venomous.

1. Copperhead

Getty Images

The Copperhead is one of the most common venomous snakes that are found in Pennsylvania. The coloring is between a tan and brown color, and according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, this snake is found in two-thirds of the state

The Copperhead can be found in wooded areas and those with rocky features near streams. The snake will only attack if it is provoked and the bite and injection of venom are painful. If medical attention is sought after quickly, it rarely poses a threat to life.

2. Timber Rattlesnake

Timber rattlesnake – Crotalus horridus atricaudatus (Getty)

The Fish and Boat Commission states that the Timber Rattlesnake is one of the most misunderstood creatures in the state.

This rattlesnake has two color phases: black and yellow. Both have dark bands on the backs of the snakes, a head with no markings, and a dark tail. Unlike other rattlesnakes, the timber rattlesnake does not always rattle its tale before attacking, especially when the attack is out of fear.

This species of snake has had its population reduced and is vulnerable at this time. The collection and destruction of these snakes are the main reasons for its population reduction. This species is not aggressive and like the copperhead, will not attack unless provoked.

3. Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake (Sistrurus catenatus catenatus) from Ontario, Canada

This snake is considered a federally threatened rattlesnake, according to Penn State. These snakes are black and brown in color and can grow to be three feet long. These snakes also have a rattle but they are not heard because the rattles are small and quiet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Penn State says this snake kills its prey from internal bleeding due to their venom. There are a few times in the recorded history of these snakes biting humans. However, since they are venomous, you should seek treatment immediately if you are bit.

These species are secretive snakes that prefer to hide from people, but when people find them, they tend to kill them out of fear. Just leave them alone and they will leave you alone!