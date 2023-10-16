CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An armed robbery at an elementary school’s basketball courts in Cumberland County is under investigation.

New Cumberland Borough Police say three armed suspects in ski masks approached people on the Hillside Elementary courts just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspects, who had handguns, stole the victim’s belongings and left the scene in a silver 2010 Mercury.

Police said that the incident was not at random and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact police at (717)-774-0400.