HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 12, Team Army and Team Navy faced off in a culinary battle at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The seventh annual cooking event, an “Iron Chef” style competition, is in honor of Military Appreciation Day at the Farm Show.



Ali Lanyon (left), Dan Tomaso (right)



Petty Officer James Monoski of the United States Navy was joined by abc27’s Ali Lanyon and Dan Tomaso to represent Team Navy. SSG Joe Shandly Malubay, a culinary specialist at the Army Executive Dining Facility and member of the United States Army, was joined by media personalities from WGAL.

A four-judge panel evaluated the dishes, which were prepared in 30 minutes with ingredients from a mystery basket. Each team had 30 minutes to cook four identical meals, one for each judge.

This year’s mystery basket contained:

Chicken

Sausage

Maple syrup

Potatoes

Quark cheese

Mushrooms

Chicken spice rub

Team Navy prepared a seared chicken thigh with quark cheese rustic mashed potatoes and sautéed mushrooms with a maple balsamic glaze.

At the end of the day, Team Navy took home the win.