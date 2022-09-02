LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Isreal Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sept. 2 in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 29 at around 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ann Street.

Per a police report, Ramos is being charged with one count of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and one count of false reports to law enforcement authorities.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are still investigating.