MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Searches conducted by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a Manheim Township man accused of dealing fentanyl and marijuana.

The Drug Task Force received information that Chauncey Martin-Perry, 36, possessed illegal narcotics, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Search warrants conducted at two storage units and Martin-Perry’s residence led to the confiscation of 3,472 fentanyl pills, 7 pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and approximately $55,000 in cash, according to the district attorney’s office.

Martin-Perry was arrested on Sept. 1. He was held on $100,000 bail, the district attorney’s office says.