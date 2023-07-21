HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Art Museum is supporting the restoration of Broad Street Market, one brush stroke at a time.

In the aftermath of the fire that destroyed the market’s brick building last Monday, the museum is hosting a Plein Air painting event. The event will take place during 3rd in the Burg on the evening of Friday, July 21.

During the event, a team of artists assembled by the museum will set up in the plaza between the market’s two buildings to paint their responses to the scene around them.

The artists will be at the plaza from about 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Afterwards the paintings will be available for purchase in-person and online through a silent auction overseen by the museum.

The silent auction will begin during the event, where visitors will be able to bid in person. Artists will have until August 4 to complete their work and online bidding will be open from August 9 to August 18.