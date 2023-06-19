(WHTM) — This is the time when school districts finalize their budgets for the upcoming year. Multiple Midstate districts have either passed their budgets or will soon, and a number of them include property tax hikes.

Some school districts will see an increase of three percent or more on their taxes, but for some, they won’t see a change at all.

Those who live in the Lancaster School District will find out if they get an increase or not during their budget vote tomorrow.

For the Cumberland Valley School District, there was one board member who voted to not increase real estate taxes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

School districts that increased taxes

Cumberland Valley School District – 4.1%

Mechanicsburg School District – 3.7%

West Shore School District in Cumberland County – 3.87%

York County – 4.4%

Harrisburg School District – 3.25%

Chambersburg School District – 4%

School districts that will not increase taxes

Dallastown Area School District

Central Dauphin School District

The heavy reliance on real estate tax revenue to fund Pennsylvania school districts was at the heart of a landmark commonwealth court ruling. Which found the state does not adequately, or equitably, fund education.