YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Midstate poverty is rising again now that the pandemic has ended.

York’s Community Progress Council is trying to help folks who are falling behind with personalized coaching. They say 18 months of intensive coaching can lift a family’s income by $17,000 by connecting them with a variety of programs.

“Any one program is helpful. but one program, one service, isn’t typically going to get people out of poverty and keep them out of poverty,” President and CEO of Community Progress Council Robi Rohrbaugh said.

Low and moderate-income people throughout York County are eligible through the Community Progress Council website or by calling them at (717)-846-4600.

The poverty rate in the United States saw the largest one-year jump on record from 7.8% to 12.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This comes after years of large declines in the poverty rate due to safety net programs created during the pandemic, like stimulus payments.