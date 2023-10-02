YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Assurant will be closing two business locations in York County, affecting more than 400 employees.

The company, which “design(s) insurance, protection products, and support services” says they “decided to consolidate” their operations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As a result, we will be closing our Device Care Center in York,” said the company in a statement to abc27 on Monday. “We’re very proud of the dedication demonstrated by our York employees who have served our clients over the last 24 years, and we thank them for their years of service. Our commitment is to treat each person with empathy, dignity, and respect, and we will support them through this transition with severance and outplacement support, as well as opportunities to apply to other roles within the company in the coming months.”

According to a recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) alert, the closure will affect 429 employees at a Willow Springs Lane location and 13 at a Grumbacher Road location.

The WARN notice says the effective dates will begin in January 2024 through March.