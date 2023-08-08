CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The gunman in the Cumberland County shooting shot his firearm at least 13 times in the direction of four other people, the charging documents state.

Angelo Rice, 21, of Carlisle, turned himself in to authorities on Friday, August 4, on charges for the shooting outside the Sheetz in July, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Middlesex Township Police, officers were called to the gas station along Harrisburg Pike for a report of an active shooting right before 6 p.m. and found a man who was shot in the arm.

An investigation was started, and police said that they viewed security video from Sheetz. On it, police say Rice was seen driving his black Honda sedan drive around the gas pumps with the male victim’s vehicle following behind him.

When Rice pulled out of the gas station onto Wolfs Bridge Road he came to a stop at a red light and the man approached him.

On the video, the complaint states that officers saw at least thirteen shots allegedly fired by Rice at the man. Police noted that four people were inside a minivan that was struck three times by gunshots.

Rice faces charges that include a felony count of a firearm not to be carried without a license, and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rice is out of jail after he posted his bail, which was set at $100,000 on Saturday, August 5, online court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.